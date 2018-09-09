Browns' Carlos Hyde: Scores touchdown Sunday
Hyde rushed 22 times for 62 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-21 tie with the Steelers. He also caught one of his two targets for three yards.
The Browns used Hyde as its bell-cow running back to begin the season, with backups Duke Johnson and rookie Nick Chubb combining for a total of eight carries. Though Hyde's 2.8 yards-per-carry don't stand out in a positive way, it's encouraging for fantasy owners knowing Hyde saw the bulk of the work. We'll see if that trend continues next week when the Browns face the Saints.
