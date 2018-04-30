Browns' Carlos Hyde: Squaring off with Chubb

The Browns drafted Nick Chubb at No. 35 overall to join Hyde and Duke Johnson in the backfield, Bud Shaw of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hyde probably isn't surprised by the addition, considering he acknowledged the possibility of Cleveland drafting Saquon Barkley shortly after signing a three-year, $15 million contract in mid-March. With Johnson locked in as the top pass-catching back on the heels of a breakout 2017 campaign, Hyde and Chubb will be left to battle for early down work during training camp. Hyde's contract only contains $5 million guaranteed, with all of that money being paid this year, per OverTheCap. He'll have a tough time making it to the second season of the deal, unless Chubb turns out to be a massive disappointment. Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley should have plenty of weapons at his disposal this upcoming season.