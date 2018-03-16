Browns' Carlos Hyde: Wouldn't mind sharing with Barkley
Hyde said that Saquon Barkley would be a good addition to the Browns, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon-Journal reports. "Saquon would be a nice addition to the team, another guy who can out and make big plays," Hyde said. "Use all the weapons you can. If he comes here, the more the better, so he'd definitely be a great addition."
Hyde's three-year, $15 million contract with Cleveland is a minor surprise, as the team already had Duke Johnson on the roster and owns two of the first four picks in a draft in which Barkley almost certainly will be a top-five selection. It does seem Hyde took a discount to return to his home state, perhaps giving the Browns a bargain that was too good to pass on. Both he and Browns general manager John Dorsey have acknowledged that the signing doesn't rule out the possibility of the team drafting Barkley. It would be tough to envision Hyde getting more than 5-10 touches per game in such a scenario, unless the team were to find a trade for Johnson. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Johnson reportedly was discussing an extension prior to the start of free agency. We'll have a much better read on the Cleveland backfield once the draft is complete, though a Hyde-Johnson duo would make a lot of sense, considering Johnson's impressive work on passing downs corresponds with Hyde's weakness.
