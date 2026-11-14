The Browns signed Ryan off the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The move corresponds with the Browns placing fullback Michael Burton (calf) on injured reserve. Ryan was a seventh-round selection of the Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft, and this is the second time in November that he has been signed to the 53-man roster. The rookie out of BYU has not seen a target through the first eight regular-season games of his NFL career, and he's expected to operate mostly on special teams while providing depth at tight end behind Harold Fannin and Blake Whiteheart.