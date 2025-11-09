Schwesinger (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Jets.

The rookie middle linebacker suffered a high ankle sprain during the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Patriots and then missed two practice sessions following the team's Week 9 bye. At the same time, the injury was never believed to be "major," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Schwesinger has enjoyed a strong rookie season, with 64 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one interception.