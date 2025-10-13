Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Another active game in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwesinger recorded eight tackles, including one for a loss, and one quarterback hit in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers in Week 6.
Schwesinger continued to rack up tackles and leads the Browns with 52 over the first six games. He's led the defense in three of those six contests but took a back seat to Devin Bush (nine) on Sunday.
More News
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Leads Cleveland with 12 tackles•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Eight tackles in defeat•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Secures sack in win•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Five tackles in defeat•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Eight tackles in NFL debut•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Primed for big role as rookie•