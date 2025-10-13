default-cbs-image
Schwesinger recorded eight tackles, including one for a loss, and one quarterback hit in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers in Week 6.

Schwesinger continued to rack up tackles and leads the Browns with 52 over the first six games. He's led the defense in three of those six contests but took a back seat to Devin Bush (nine) on Sunday.

