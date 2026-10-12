Schwesinger sustained a Grade 1 right ankle sprain during the Browns' 17-12 loss to the Jets on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Schwesinger was spotted wearing a walking boot on his right foot following Sunday's loss, when he played every single defensive snap and logged eight tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble. The Grade 1 sprain is a best-case scenario for the second-year linebacker, and he has not been ruled out for Week 6 against the Ravens, though his practice participation will provide clarity on whether he'll be cleared to play Oct. 18. Winston Reid and rookie fifth-rounder Justin Jefferson figure to be the top candidates to start at linebacker if Schwesinger were to miss time.