Schwesinger tallied 14 tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in a Week 16 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.

Schwesinger dealt with an ankle issue during the week but was on the field for all 50 of Cleveland's defensive snaps Sunday. The injury didn't impact his performance, as the talented rookie racked up a career-high 14 stops for the second straight week. Among his tackles was a third-down sack of Josh Allen in the fourth quarter that forced a Buffalo punt. Schwesinger is up to 147 stops, including 2.5 sacks, on the campaign. He also has three defensed passes, including two interceptions.