Schwesinger (ankle) was named the 2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schwesinger had a standout rookie season and quickly became a leader in the middle of Cleveland's defense. He logged 156 total tackles across 16 regular-season games, while also logging 2.5 sacks and two interceptions. Schwesinger missed the final game of the campaign with an ankle injury, but the issue is not expected to affect his preparation for his sophomore year as a pro.