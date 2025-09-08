Schwesinger logged eight tackles (three solo) during the Browns' 17-16 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Schwesinger was all over the field in his NFL regular-season debut, finishing as the Browns' leading tackler while playing all 52 defensive snaps. His last tackle on Chase Brown late in the fourth quarter resulted in a five-yard loss that led to the Bengals punting the ball away two plays later. Schwesinger was the Browns' second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the UCLA product figures to see a heavy workload in his first season.