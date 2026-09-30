Schwesinger logged six tackles (one solo) in the Browns' 21-18 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Schwesinger played all 74 defensive snaps in Sunday's contest and the captain has played all 196 defensive snaps for the Browns through three regular-season games. The middle linebacker and signal caller for the defense did not have any incredible box-score feats in the Week 3 win but practiced stellar communication that helped enable Mason Graham's 2.0 sacks and Ronnie Hickman's game-winning interception.