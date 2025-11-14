Schwesinger (shoulder) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The starting middle linebacker logged a week of limited practice sessions, enough to be cleared of the shoulder injury he likely sustained in the Browns' Week 10 loss to the Jets. Schwesinger logged a team-high nine tackles, including .5 sacks, through 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the loss. As the wearer of the defensive green dot, the Browns will need the rookie's prowess and communication for a tough AFC North showdown with the Ravens on Sunday.