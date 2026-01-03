The Browns placed Schwesinger (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.

Schwesinger was ruled out for the Browns' season finale Friday, but the move to injured reserve likely created space for Edefuan Ulofoshio to move up to the active roster. The 2025 second-round pick ends his stellar rookie campaign with 156 tackles (67 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and three pass breakups, including two interceptions. Jerome Baker will likely have an expanded role in Week 18 with Schwesinger out.