Schwesinger (quad/ankle) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Schwesinger has been managing an ankle issue since late November, and he was said to have played through a thigh injury this past Sunday in a win over Pittsburgh. He's now listed as also dealing with a quad issue, though it's not clear if it's related to the aforementioned thigh problem. Regardless, the dynamic rookie's practice status the remainder of the week should provide insight into how serious his injuries are. Cleveland doesn't have much to play for Week 18 against Cincinnati, but Schwesinger -- who has 156 tackles on the season -- does have an outside chance of reaching Patrick Willis' record for stops by a rookie (174).