Schwesinger is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's Week 8 loss to New England and is slated for an MRI, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Schwesinger was hurt midway through the fourth quarter and didn't return. He had a nice game before getting injured, tallying five tackles and an interception. the typical recovery timeline for a high-ankle sprain is about 4-6 weeks, and the results of Schwesinger's MRI should provide some clarity about whether he's at risk of missing time. However, Cleveland has a Week 9 bye, so Schwesinger will have some extra time to recover before the Browns' next game, which will take place Sunday, Nov. 9 against the Jets.