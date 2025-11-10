Schwesinger recorded nine tackles, two for a loss, two quarterback hits and .5 sacks in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jets in Week 10.

Schwesinger battled an ankle injury that he sustained against the Patriots in Week 8, but the rookie was able to play 100 percent of the defensive snaps and led the club in tackles. He also took a regular turn on special teams, adding a tackle on the kickoff team. Schwesinger leads Cleveland with 74 tackles through nine games.