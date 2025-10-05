default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Schwesinger logged 11 tackles (two solo) during the Browns' 21-17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Schwesinger led both teams in total tackles Sunday while playing every single snap on defense. The rookie second-rounder has logged at least eight tackles in four of the first five games of his NFL career and has opened his rookie campaign with 43 tackles (18 solo), including 1.0 sacks.

More News