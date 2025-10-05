Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Leads Cleveland with 12 tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwesinger logged 12 tackles (two solo) during the Browns' 21-17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
Schwesinger led both teams in total tackles Sunday while playing every single snap on defense. The rookie second-rounder has logged at least eight tackles in four of the first five games of his NFL career and has opened his rookie campaign with 43 tackles (18 solo), including 1.0 sacks.
