Schwesinger recorded 11 tackles, including one for a loss and one on special teams, in Sunday's 24-10 win over Las Vegas in Week 12.

Schwesinger recorded double-digit tackles and led the Browns in that category for a third consecutive game. That upped his season total to a team-leading 96 stops through 11 contests. After popping up on the injury report the previous two weeks, the rookie linebacker was a full participant in every practice this past week.