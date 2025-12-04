Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Limited again by ankle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwesinger (ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Schwesinger was limited for a second consecutive practice, presumably with the same ankle injury that the rookie linebacker dealt with last week. He's been limited during practices with ankle or shoulder injuries the last month, but Schwesinger logged double-digit tackles in four straight contests. That four-game stretch influential in him being named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for November, per Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site.
