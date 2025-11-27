Schwesinger (ankle) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Schwesinger led the team in takedowns in Cleveland's 24-10 win over the Raiders in Week 12, notching 11 total tackles in the contest, but he may have suffered an ankle injury in the process. The linebacker played 96 percent of the team's defensive snaps versus Las Vegas, which may suggest that the ankle injury is minor. Schwesinger will have two more chances to notch a full practice before Sunday's matchup with San Francisco.