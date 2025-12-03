Schwesinger (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Schwesinger produced double-digit tackles for the fourth straight week against the 49ers on Sunday, but he also suffered an ankle injury during the loss. It's promising that he was able to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited fashion, and the rookie linebacker will have two more days this week to return to full participation. In the event Schwesinger isn't able to suit up Sunday versus Tennessee, Jerome Baker could step into a more prominent role.