Schwesinger (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Schwesinger has been limited in practice with the ankle injury for the last few weeks but has continued to play through the ailment. The second-round rookie linebacker has started all 14 games this season, producing 133 tackles (59 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and three pass breakups, including a pair of interceptions.