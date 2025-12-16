Schwesinger notched 14 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's blowout loss to the Bears.

Schwesinger paced the Browns in tackles in a losing effort. The rookie continued to deal with an ankle issue during the week but played every defensive snap for Cleveland and finished with a career-high tackle total. Schwesinger continues to be a standout IDP performer in fantasy circles, as he's now posted double-digit stops in six straight games.