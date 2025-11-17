Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Logs pick in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwesinger recorded a team-high 11 tackles, one pass defensed and an interception in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 11.
Schwesinger led the Browns in tackles for a second consecutive game and came up big with a pick after Cleveland had turned the ball over deep in its own territory. The rookie linebacker, who popped up on the injury report each of the last two weeks, played every snap on the defense for a second straight game. He leads the team with 85 tackles and is tied for the team lead with two interceptions.
More News
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Good to go•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Active Sunday•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Remains sidelined Thursday•