Schwesinger recorded a team-high 11 tackles, one pass defensed and an interception in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 11.

Schwesinger led the Browns in tackles for a second consecutive game and came up big with a pick after Cleveland had turned the ball over deep in its own territory. The rookie linebacker, who popped up on the injury report each of the last two weeks, played every snap on the defense for a second straight game. He leads the team with 85 tackles and is tied for the team lead with two interceptions.