Schwesinger (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie linebacker from UCLA sustained a high-ankle sprain in the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Patriots, so it's no surprise he's sidelined following the team's Week 9 bye. Although Schwesinger's injury isn't considered to be "major," he'll likely be held out of the Week 10 matchup against the Jets unless he can upgrade to at least a limited practice session Thursday or Friday.