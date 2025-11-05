Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Misses Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwesinger (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie linebacker from UCLA sustained a high-ankle sprain in the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Patriots, so it's no surprise he's sidelined following the team's Week 9 bye. Although Schwesinger's injury isn't considered to be "major," he'll likely be held out of the Week 10 matchup against the Jets unless he can upgrade to at least a limited practice session Thursday or Friday.
