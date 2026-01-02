Schwesinger (quadriceps/ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Schwesinger didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to quadricep and ankle injuries, and he's now in line to miss his first game of the season Sunday. The 2025 second-round pick from UCLA had a stellar rookie campaign, finishing with 156 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and three passes defensed, with two interceptions, over 16 appearances. Jerome Baker will likely have an expanded role in the Browns' linebacker corps while Schwesinger is sidelined in Week 18.