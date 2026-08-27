Schwesinger (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Schwesinger has been tending to an undisclosed injury since late July, but after a standout rookie campaign in 2025 in which he accounted for 156 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions among three pass defenses in 16 regular-season games, the Browns won't risk the health of the player donning the green dot in the middle of their defense.