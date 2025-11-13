Schwesinger was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Schwesinger overcame an ankle injury to play in the Browns' Week 10 loss to the Jets, when he logged a team-high nine tackles, including 0.5 sacks, while playing every single defensive snap. He now appears to be working through a shoulder issue, though his ability to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity indicates the injury isn't serious. The rookie second-rounder would avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's AFC North tilt against the Ravens if he were to practice in full Thursday or Friday.