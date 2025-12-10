Schwesinger notched 13 tackles (six solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a loss to Tennessee.

Schwesinger continued his standout rookie campaign, leading Cleveland in tackles and setting a new single-game career-high mark. The talented linebacker has now recorded double-digit stops in five consecutive contests as he's quickly established himself as a premier IDP option. With 119 stops on the season, Schwesinger has already put his name in the Browns' record books with the highest mark by a rookie, though it would take a huge finish to the campaign for him to reach the NFL rookie record of 174 tackles set by Patrick Willis in 2007.