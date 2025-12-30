Schwesinger played through a thigh injury in Sunday's 13-6 win over Pittsburgh in Week 17, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Schwesinger was clearly hobbled by the injury but was never removed from the game. The rookie linebacker played all 66 snaps on defense and another five on special teams. His nine tackles tied for team high and upped his season total to a team-leading 156 over 16 games. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Schwesinger is rehabbing and progressing in preparation for Sunday's regular season finale against the Bengals.