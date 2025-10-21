Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Posts seven stops in Week 7 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwesinger registered seven tackles (three solo) during the Browns' 31-6 win over the Browns on Sunday.
Schwesinger's seven tackles were his lowest since Week 2 against the Ravens (five), but he still led the Browns in that category while playing every single snap for a third straight game. The rookie second-rounder leads the Browns with 59 total tackles through seven regular-season games, which is tied with Alex Singleton and Quay Walker for 10th most in the NFL.
More News
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Another active game in loss•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Leads Cleveland with 12 tackles•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Eight tackles in defeat•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Secures sack in win•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Five tackles in defeat•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Eight tackles in NFL debut•