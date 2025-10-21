Schwesinger registered seven tackles (three solo) during the Browns' 31-6 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Schwesinger's seven tackles were his lowest since Week 2 against the Ravens (five), but he still led the Browns in that category while playing every single snap for a third straight game. The rookie second-rounder leads the Browns with 59 total tackles through seven regular-season games, which is tied with Alex Singleton and Quay Walker for 10th most in the NFL.