Schwesinger called defensive plays in team drills on the first day of training camp, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Drafted 33rd overall this spring, Schwesinger is in excellent position for a starting job after the Browns lost their top two linebackers from last year. The team ruled out Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) for all of 2025 in May, with Jordan Hicks then announcing his retirement Friday. Schwesinger, Jerome Baker, Mohamoud Diabate and Devin Bush are now the leading candidates to start at linebacker in Jim Schwartz's 4-3 defense.