Schwesinger (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The rookie from UCLA didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to an ankle injury, but he's still got a chance to suit up in Week 10. Schwesinger has had an impressive start to his rookie campaign, recording 64 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one interception across eight contests. If he's held out Sunday, Jerome Baker is expected to have an expanded role in the Browns' linebacker corps.