Schwesinger (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The 22-year-old upgraded from limited practice Wednesday and Thursday to a full session Friday, suggesting he's moved past his ankle issue in time to play Sunday. Schwesinger has had an incredible rookie campaign thus far, recording 133 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and three passes defensed, with two interceptions, over 14 contests. He's expected to serve as the Browns' top middle linebacker in Week 16.