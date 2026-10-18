Schwesinger (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Despite sustaining a Grade 1 right ankle sprain in last week's loss to the Jets and managing just one limited practice during Week 6 prep, Schwesinger has been cleared to suit up Sunday after making it through a pregame workout no worse for the wear. After taking home NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2025, Schwesinger is off to another strong start to the current campaign, having compiled 43 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup through five games.