Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwesinger (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Schwesinger was able to upgrade to full participation in practice Friday, just in time to dodge injury designation for Sunday's contest. The linebacker has been consistently playing through the ankle injury he likely sustained against the Raiders in Week 12, and this week seems to be no different. The rookie second-rounder is the green dot of the defense, so the Browns maintaining a consistent signal caller for Week 14 should have a large impact on defensive ability.
More News
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Limited again by ankle•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Limited Wednesday due to ankle issue•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Good to go for Week 13•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Limited at practice•
-
Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Leads club in tackles•