Schwesinger (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Schwesinger was able to upgrade to full participation in practice Friday, just in time to dodge injury designation for Sunday's contest. The linebacker has been consistently playing through the ankle injury he likely sustained against the Raiders in Week 12, and this week seems to be no different. The rookie second-rounder is the green dot of the defense, so the Browns maintaining a consistent signal caller for Week 14 should have a large impact on defensive ability.