Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Remains sidelined Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwesinger (ankle) isn't practicing Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Schwesinger is still recovering from a high-ankle sprain sustained against the Patriots in Week 8. If the rookie linebacker sits out Sunday against the Jets, Jerome Baker or Easton Mascarenas-Arnold could get more opportunities in Cleveland's banged-up linebacking corps.
