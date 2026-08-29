Schwesinger (undisclosed) will participate in Saturday's practice, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Schwesinger's participation level is yet to be seen, but it's encouraging sign for the second-year linebacker to return from an undisclosed injury. He has not played in any of the Browns' preseason games, but there's no indication that he's in jeopardy of missing Cleveland's regular-season opener against Jacksonville on Sunday, Sept. 13. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year will lead a Browns defense that swapped Myles Garrett for Jared Verse this offseason and also features 2025 first-rounder Mason Graham and five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward.