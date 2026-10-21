Schwesinger logged 13 tackles (five solo) and one forced fumble during the Browns' 13-10 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Schwesinger was nursing an ankle injury during Week 6 prep, but he was given the green light to play after going through pregame warmups. He ended up leading the Browns in stops while playing every single defensive snap, and he made arguably the most important play of the game when he punched the ball out of Derrick Henry's hands early in the fourth quarter, and the Browns' offense capitalized with a two-yard rushing touchdown by Audric Estime seven plays later. Schwesinger has logged double-digit stops in three of six regular-season games and is up to 56 combined tackles, which is tied with Nakobe Dean and Anthony Hill for fifth-most in the NFL.