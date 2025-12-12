Browns' Carson Schwesinger: Set to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwesinger (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Similar to the injury report status from Week 14, Schwesinger was again limited both Wednesday and Thursday, but he should not be impacted for Week 15 as he has no injury designation heading into Sunday's contest against the Bears. The standout rookie has 119 tackles (55 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and three pass breakups, including two interceptions in 13 games this season.
