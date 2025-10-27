Schwesinger sustained a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Patriots, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 22-year-old played 66 total snaps (57 on defense, nine on special teams) and recorded five total tackles and an interception prior to exiting Sunday's loss with an ankle issue. Although Schwesinger sustained a high-ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network revealed that it's not believed to be "major," and he'll be reevaluated following Cleveland's Week 9 bye. The rookie linebacker has been an integral part of the Browns' defense thus far, recording a team-leading 64 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one interception over his first eight NFL games. Mohamoud Diabate and Jerome Baker will both likely have expanded defensive roles if Schwesigner misses time. Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports that the rookie is expected to avoid a stint on IR.