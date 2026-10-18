Schwesinger, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Ravens due to an ankle injury, will go through a pregame workout before the Browns make a call on his status, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year is nursing a Grade 1 right ankle sprain coming out of this past Sunday's loss to the Jets and was contained to one limited practice during Week 6 prep. Schwesinger showed enough during Friday's session for the Browns to keep the door open for him to play Sunday, but he'll need to check out well in his pregame work in order to get the green light to suit up. Official word on the linebacker's status will arrive when the Browns post their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.