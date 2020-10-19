Keenum completed five of 10 pass attempts for 46 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Week 6 against the Steelers.

Keenum entered the game late in the third quarter after Baker Mayfield was pulled due to the aggravation of his rib injury. The game was already well out of reach, meaning he wasn't asked to do much in the closing quarter. More importantly, Keenum could be counted on to start in Week 7 against the Bengals if Mayfield is too injured to suit up. Keenum last suited up for major playing time as the quarterback for Washington in 2019, when he managed a 65 percent completion rate and an 11:5 TD:INT ratio.