Browns' Casey Dunn: Reverts to IR
RotoWire Staff
Dunn (undisclosed) has reverted to injured reserve, per NFL Communications.
Dunn was waived/injured by the Browns on Sunday but went unclaimed and has moved to IR as a result. He will instead shift his focus toward a return most likely in 2021.
