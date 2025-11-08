The Browns activated Tillman (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday.

Tillman was a full participant in practice during Week 10 prep, and while he's still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, the expectation is that the third-year wide receiver will play, per Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site. With Isaiah Bond (foot) ruled out, Tillman could see heavy usage in his return from a four-game absence due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 4 against the Lions.