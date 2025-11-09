Tillman (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Ahead of being activated from injured reserve Saturday, Tillman logged a week of full practices, which should position him to step back in a key role in the Browns passing game in his first game action since Week 4. His return comes at an opportune time, with Isaiah Bond (foot) inactive, though it remains to be seen what level of volume Tillman will see alongside fellow WR Jerry Jeudy, with tight ends Harold Fannin and David Njoku both candidates to see plenty of looks from QB Dillon Gabriel on Sunday. In four games played thus far, Tillman has recorded an 11/106/2 receiving line on 20 targets.