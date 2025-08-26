Browns' Cedric Tillman: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tillman (thumb) is participating in Tuesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Tillman missed nearly a week of practice due to a minor thumb injury, but he's now back on the field well in advance of Cleveland's regular-season opener against the Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 7. He's primed to kick off the 2025 campaign as the No. 2 wide receiver, behind Jerry Jeudy, for starting quarterback Joe Flacco.
