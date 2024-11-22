Tillman is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Steelers due to a head injury, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.
Tillman took a hard hit late in the third quarter, which was presumably when he suffered the injury. The exact diagnosis is unclear at this time. Prior to his exit, Tillman recorded two receptions on four targets for 28 yards and also lost a fumble.
