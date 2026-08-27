Tillman (undisclosed) is in line to be cut by the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tillman was a key depth piece for the Browns in recent years, but with the team drafting KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the first two rounds of this year's NFL Draft and both players asserting themselves during training camp, Cleveland made the decision to move on. Tillman -- a 2023 third-round pick -- is 26 years old and appeared in 38 NFL games, so he should draw interest from teams looking for a boost in the wide receiver room.